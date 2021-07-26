Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,007 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $138.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.