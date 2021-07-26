Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 134,271 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,271 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.75% of Arco Platform worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 170,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 143,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Shares of ARCE opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $878.74 million, a P/E ratio of 363.92 and a beta of 0.88. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.