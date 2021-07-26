AMERISAFE (AMSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $55.67 on Monday. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

