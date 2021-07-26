Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,020 VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

SHYD stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

