Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $55,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $204.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

