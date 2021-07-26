Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $61,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after buying an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

