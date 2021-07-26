Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Raymond James stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.73. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

