Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 1,610 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in UGI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $2,935,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

