Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. 59,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,359. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.