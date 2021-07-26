Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 149,257 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 293.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.33% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $34,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $154.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,571.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

