Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $34,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after acquiring an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $565,086,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $51.20 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

