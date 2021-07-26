Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $33,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 198,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $396.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.13 and a 52-week high of $397.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

