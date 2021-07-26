Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $31,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $575,104.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.31. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

