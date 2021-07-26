Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $30.12 Million Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $30,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,170,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 651,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after buying an additional 537,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FUN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.