Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $35.23 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 498,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,231,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Affirm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,486,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,568,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFRM stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

