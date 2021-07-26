Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 10,591 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.41% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $36,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

