Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 2,212 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,742,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD opened at $188.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $189.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MIDD. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.