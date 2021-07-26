Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $182.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $184.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

