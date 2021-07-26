Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.36. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

AEIS stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.32. 1,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.