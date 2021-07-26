Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post $3.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the lowest is $2.25. Amgen posted earnings of $4.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $20.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

AMGN traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.