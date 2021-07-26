Analysts Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

A number of research analysts have commented on GHG shares. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHG opened at $10.16 on Monday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

