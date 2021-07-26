Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $412.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce $412.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $418.38 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $435.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

