Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce $17.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.57 million and the lowest is $16.30 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $76.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $82.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.62 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $123.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MannKind by 22.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 39.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 806,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in MannKind by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 388,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MannKind by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.95.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

