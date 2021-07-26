Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post $3.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 902.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.19. 3,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.