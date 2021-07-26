Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report sales of $266.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

