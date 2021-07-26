Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.28 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

