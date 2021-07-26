Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post sales of $1.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610,000.00 and the highest is $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $17.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $32.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.44 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $157.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,941. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $113.12 and a one year high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

