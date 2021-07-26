Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce sales of $260.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.90 million and the lowest is $254.06 million. ExlService posted sales of $222.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. 3,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,495. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $110.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

