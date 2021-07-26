Analysts Expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

GNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

GNCA opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,895 shares during the period. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

