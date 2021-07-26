Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. II-VI reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. II-VI’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIVI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.68.

Shares of IIVI opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72. II-VI has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $372,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

