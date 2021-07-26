Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. KBR posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,894,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,356,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 250.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. 13,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,576. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

