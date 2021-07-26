Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,724 shares of company stock worth $1,113,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.