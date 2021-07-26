Analysts Offer Predictions for Equifax Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Analysts at Needham & Company LLC issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Equifax in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC analyst K. Peterson expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Needham & Company LLC has a “Buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.04.

EFX stock opened at $253.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $257.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $83,062,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

