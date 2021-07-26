Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price at $13.50

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPXGF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

