Analysts Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) PT at $25.33

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after buying an additional 404,396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 65.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 74,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.87 million, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.