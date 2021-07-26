Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Jazz has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

7/23/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $216.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/6/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jazz reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same. Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Moreover, any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward.”

6/22/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $212.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.55. 12,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $107.59 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

