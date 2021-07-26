Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Republic Bank (FRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC):

7/14/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $163.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $177.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Republic has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Notably, rising fee income on steady rise in investment management fees is likely to aid revenues. The company’s net interest income (NII) has also recorded sustained growth over the years. First Republic's balance sheet position remains solid and growth prospects look promising, driven by consistent growth in loans and deposits. This boosts the company’s liquidity position, placing it well to counter any worsening of the economic condition. Yet, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Rise in operating costs due to investments in franchise expansion is concerning. Also, shrinking net interest margins (NIM) due to low rates is a headwind and might hurt the bottom line.”

6/2/2021 – First Republic Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FRC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,312. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $202.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

