Analyzing Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kingswood Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingswood Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.59%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Kingswood Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Kingswood Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingswood Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingswood Acquisition N/A N/A -$790,000.00 N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $194.46 million 5.08 $8.28 million $1.46 10.48

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingswood Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Kingswood Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingswood Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 74.93% 8.11% 3.31%

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Kingswood Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.