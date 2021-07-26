Analyzing Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Radware and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $250.03 million 5.76 $9.64 million $0.30 103.47 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 4.27% 4.51% 2.82% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Radware and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radware presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Radware beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

