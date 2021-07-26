Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE: AOMR):

7/12/2021 – Angel Oak Mortgage is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Angel Oak Mortgage is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Angel Oak Mortgage is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Angel Oak Mortgage is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Angel Oak Mortgage is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Angel Oak Mortgage is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

AOMR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,676. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

