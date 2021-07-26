Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.’s (NYSE:AOMR) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Angel Oak Mortgage’s (NYSE:AOMR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 27th. Angel Oak Mortgage had issued 7,200,000 shares in its public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $136,800,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Angel Oak Mortgage’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOMR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AOMR opened at $17.63 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.