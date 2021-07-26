ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 135,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $365.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $291.55 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.71.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.