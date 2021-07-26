Antiample (XAMP) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $655.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Antiample has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Antiample alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00861616 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084474 BTC.

About Antiample

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.