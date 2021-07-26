API3 (API3) Trading Up 34.4% Over Last Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00009899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $52.51 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00844147 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084203 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

