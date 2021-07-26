AppCoins Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $930,033.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $930,033.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,925,143 coins and its circulating supply is 244,925,142 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

