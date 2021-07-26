Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Position Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT opened at $87.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

