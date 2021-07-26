Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMTI opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -13.41. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

