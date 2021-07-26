AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,557 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,942 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of First Foundation worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $984.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

