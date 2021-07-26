AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,411 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

STC stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

