AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,984 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 398,045 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $824.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

